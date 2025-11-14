Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of AAP FY2025 Earnings

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AAP. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.39. 87,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,515. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.63.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. Advance Auto Parts had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6,288.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 198.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.90%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

