Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for Nokia Earnings

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Nokia in a research note issued on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Nokia’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nokia’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Nokia had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Nokia’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NOK. Danske cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.87.

Nokia stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,794,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,464,889. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Nokia by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 108,136,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,150,000 after buying an additional 1,957,524 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 17.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 80,329,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667,677 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Nokia by 50.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,424,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,482,665 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in Nokia by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 17,380,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950,487 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Nokia by 35,010.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,655,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

