Q4 Earnings Estimate for EQB Issued By Desjardins (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for EQB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.04. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $12.60 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for EQB’s FY2027 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their target price on EQB from C$126.00 to C$116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$124.00 to C$112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$100.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial lowered EQB from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$108.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on EQB from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$103.90.

TSE EQB traded down C$1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$84.55. 31,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,500. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$90.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$95.52. The firm has a market cap of C$3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.17. EQB has a 52-week low of C$84.53 and a 52-week high of C$114.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

