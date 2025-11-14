Desjardins Predicts Reduced Earnings for Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Desjardins reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.99 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.04. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2026 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.74%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of BNS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.94. The stock had a trading volume of 202,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,114. The company has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.25. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $68.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3,304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.