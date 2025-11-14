Zacks Research Estimates AMETEK’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of AMETEK in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $7.32 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.14. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.27. 232,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,311. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $145.02 and a twelve month high of $204.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 45,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 2.1% in the first quarter. M.D. Sass LLC now owns 366,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its stake in AMETEK by 16.5% in the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 44,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 289,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $5,259,314.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 40,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,211.30. The trade was a 39.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.