HC Wainwright Increases Earnings Estimates for BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for BigBear.ai in a report released on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BigBear.ai’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.

BBAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

BigBear.ai Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.19. 25,137,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,075,414. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 274.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BigBear.ai has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 414.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 121.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 32,382 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the third quarter worth $486,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 11,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $64,082.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 296,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,445.75. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

