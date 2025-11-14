L & S Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of VEA stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average is $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $182.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $62.20.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

