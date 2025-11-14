GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.94 EPS

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.40) by $0.94, Zacks reports. GRAIL had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 286.43%.The business had revenue of $36.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.83 million.

NASDAQ GRAL traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.36. 316,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,224. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 4.31. GRAIL has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRAL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of GRAIL from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GRAIL in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim upgraded GRAIL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of GRAIL in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GRAIL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other GRAIL news, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 81,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $5,086,562.50. Following the transaction, the president owned 396,797 shares in the company, valued at $24,799,812.50. This trade represents a 17.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $498,622.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 727,388 shares in the company, valued at $50,102,485.44. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 117,497 shares of company stock worth $7,515,436 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of GRAIL by 17.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in GRAIL by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GRAIL by 390.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in GRAIL by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 92,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GRAIL by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,675 shares in the last quarter.

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

