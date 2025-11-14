Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05, Zacks reports.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ MIST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 545,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,031. The stock has a market cap of $162.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIST. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,000,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 397,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 74,886 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

