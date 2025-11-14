FY2025 EPS Estimates for Chord Energy Lowered by Analyst

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chord Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.58 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.69. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.59 per share.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Chord Energy had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.23.

Shares of CHRD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chord Energy has a 1-year low of $79.83 and a 1-year high of $134.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 236,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,651,000 after purchasing an additional 88,490 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 364.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 28,084 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,755,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 218.1% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after buying an additional 63,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chord Energy by 64.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 21,676 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Samantha Holroyd purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $106,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,863. This trade represents a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $318,293.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,549.50. This represents a 17.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

