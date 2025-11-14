Roth Capital Has Positive Forecast for CAPR FY2025 Earnings

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Capricor Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Roth Capital analyst B. Pachaiyappan now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.18) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.37). Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capricor Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Capricor Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54).

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CAPR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capricor Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance

CAPR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. 233,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.58. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPR. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $4,270,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,547,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 496,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 128,837 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

