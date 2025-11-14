Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $235,000 in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $353,985,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,612,000 after acquiring an additional 847,353 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,140,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,135,000 after purchasing an additional 494,224 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $97,505,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 30.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,720,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,521,000 after purchasing an additional 398,827 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $269.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.84. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.04 and a 1-year high of $279.80.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 14.19%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 8.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $261.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $246.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.75.

View Our Latest Report on Hilton Worldwide

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.