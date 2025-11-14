Curbline Properties (CURB) versus The Competition Critical Survey

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Curbline Properties to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations for Curbline Properties and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Curbline Properties
|0
|3
|2
|0
|2.40
|Curbline Properties Competitors
|374
|2097
|2231
|83
|2.42
Curbline Properties presently has a consensus target price of $27.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.69%. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” companies have a potential upside of 16.90%. Given Curbline Properties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Curbline Properties is more favorable than its peers.
Dividends
Profitability
This table compares Curbline Properties and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Curbline Properties
|25.51%
|2.19%
|1.94%
|Curbline Properties Competitors
|26.05%
|10.73%
|3.43%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
85.3% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Curbline Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Curbline Properties and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Curbline Properties
|$120.88 million
|$10.26 million
|57.89
|Curbline Properties Competitors
|$1.48 billion
|$293.45 million
|34.66
Curbline Properties’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Curbline Properties. Curbline Properties is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Curbline Properties peers beat Curbline Properties on 12 of the 14 factors compared.
About Curbline Properties
Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
