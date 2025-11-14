Curbline Properties (CURB) versus The Competition Critical Survey

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Curbline Properties to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Curbline Properties and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curbline Properties 0 3 2 0 2.40 Curbline Properties Competitors 374 2097 2231 83 2.42

Curbline Properties presently has a consensus target price of $27.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.69%. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” companies have a potential upside of 16.90%. Given Curbline Properties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Curbline Properties is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

Profitability

Curbline Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Curbline Properties pays out 160.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out -4.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Curbline Properties lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

This table compares Curbline Properties and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curbline Properties 25.51% 2.19% 1.94% Curbline Properties Competitors 26.05% 10.73% 3.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.3% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Curbline Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Curbline Properties and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Curbline Properties $120.88 million $10.26 million 57.89 Curbline Properties Competitors $1.48 billion $293.45 million 34.66

Curbline Properties’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Curbline Properties. Curbline Properties is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Curbline Properties peers beat Curbline Properties on 12 of the 14 factors compared.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

