Financial Survey: NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NCEL) vs. Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN)

Addex Therapeutics and NLS Pharmaceutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and NLS Pharmaceutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Addex Therapeutics $55,345.00 173.24 $8.02 million ($5.87) -1.54 NLS Pharmaceutics N/A N/A -$1.98 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Addex Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than NLS Pharmaceutics.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Addex Therapeutics and NLS Pharmaceutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addex Therapeutics 1 0 0 0 1.00 NLS Pharmaceutics 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and NLS Pharmaceutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addex Therapeutics 3,584.49% -68.40% -60.68% NLS Pharmaceutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Addex Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Addex Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of NLS Pharmaceutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NLS Pharmaceutics has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Addex Therapeutics beats NLS Pharmaceutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder. Addex Therapeutics Ltd has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel mGlu2 PAM compounds for the treatment of CNS and related diseases; license and research agreement with Indivior PLC discovery, development, and commercialization of novel GABAB PAM compounds for the treatment of addiction and other CNS diseases; and The CharcotMarieTooth Association to evaluate the role of GABAB PAM compounds in preclinical models of CMT1A. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is based in Geneva, Switzerland.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Its lead product candidates include Quilience to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and Nolazol for the treatment of ADHD. The company also developing NLS-4, a selective dopamine reuptake inhibitor to prevent rare sleep disorders; NLS-3, a repurposed reverse ester of methylphenidate for treatment of ADHD; NLS-8, a melatonin ML1A receptor agonist, improved scopolamine-induced amnesia; NLS-11, a norepinephrine and dopamine reuptake inhibitor and muscarinic M1, M2, M3 receptor antagonist; and NLS-12, a norepinephrine and dopamine reuptake inhibitor and muscarinic M4 receptor antagonist. NLS Pharmaceutics AG was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

