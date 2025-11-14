Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 97.85 and last traded at GBX 98.28, with a volume of 5623738 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.80.

Greencoat UK Wind Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 106.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 113.60.

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.