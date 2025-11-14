Artemis Resources (LON:ARV) Shares Down 6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Artemis Resources Limited (LON:ARV – Get Free Report) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.48 and last traded at GBX 0.52. 36,572,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 9,271,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55.

Artemis Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.35. The firm has a market cap of £19.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.18.

Artemis Resources Company Profile

Artemis Resources (ASX/AIM: ARV; FRA: ATY; US: ARTTF) is a gold and copper-focused resources company with projects in Western Australia.

The Company’s projects include;

• The Karratha Gold and Copper Project (100%) – includes the Carlow gold/copper resource with multiple prospective satellite prospects including Titan, where drilling hit 1m at 16.4g/t Au.

• Cassowary Iron Ore Copper Gold (IOCG) Potential – located east of Kalgoorlie on the edge of a crustal boundary with a number of identified intrusions targeted for drilling in late 2025.

• Paterson Central Gold/Copper project in the Paterson Province (located adjacent to Greatland Gold / Newmont’s recent gold-copper discovery at Havieron and only ~42km from the Newmont Telfer gold mine).

• Artemis also owns the Radio Hill processing plant, located only 35km from Karratha.

