Artemis Resources (LON:ARV) Shares Down 6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Artemis Resources Limited (LON:ARV – Get Free Report) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.48 and last traded at GBX 0.52. 36,572,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 9,271,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55.
Artemis Resources Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.35. The firm has a market cap of £19.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.18.
Artemis Resources Company Profile
The Company's projects include;
• The Karratha Gold and Copper Project (100%) – includes the Carlow gold/copper resource with multiple prospective satellite prospects including Titan, where drilling hit 1m at 16.4g/t Au.
• Cassowary Iron Ore Copper Gold (IOCG) Potential – located east of Kalgoorlie on the edge of a crustal boundary with a number of identified intrusions targeted for drilling in late 2025.
• Paterson Central Gold/Copper project in the Paterson Province (located adjacent to Greatland Gold / Newmont’s recent gold-copper discovery at Havieron and only ~42km from the Newmont Telfer gold mine).
• Artemis also owns the Radio Hill processing plant, located only 35km from Karratha.
