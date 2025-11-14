Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Trading 16.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) shares were up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.70 and last traded at GBX 10.16. Approximately 437,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 159,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.73.

Indus Gas Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Indus Gas Company Profile

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

