WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 474 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,161 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,961,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of American Express by 78.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 19,218 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 83,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $1,753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,739.98. This represents a 39.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total transaction of $894,359.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,515 shares in the company, valued at $894,359.15. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $364.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $342.89 and a 200 day moving average of $316.91. The company has a market cap of $250.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $377.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

