WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $538,430,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,245,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intel by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,829,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $677,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901,457 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 133.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,758,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $426,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719,274 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 86.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,705,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $508,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of INTC opened at $35.91 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,594.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.Intel’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intel from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.84.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

