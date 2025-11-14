Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,079 Shares of Fastenal Company $FAST

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 4.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 19.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 20.2% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $42,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,050. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.32.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal Company has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $50.63.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 15.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 82.24%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

