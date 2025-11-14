Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.
Fury Gold Mines Trading Down 7.2%
Shares of FURY traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,926. Fury Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$0.49 and a 1-year high of C$1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$144.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.22.
About Fury Gold Mines
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fury Gold Mines
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Rigetti’s Q3 Miss Reveals Quantum Funding and Timing Pressures
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Monolithic Power Surges in 2025—Time to Buy or Hold?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Tesla Has Been Trapped in a 10% Range for Months—What’s Going On?
Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.