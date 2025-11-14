Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Fury Gold Mines Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of FURY traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,926. Fury Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$0.49 and a 1-year high of C$1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$144.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

About Fury Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Fury Gold Mines Ltd is a Canadian-focused exploration and development company strategically positioned in three prolific mining regions: James Bay, Quebec; the Golden Triangle, British Columbia; and the Kitikmeot Region Nunavut. Its projects include Eau Claire, Homestake Ridge, Committee Bay, Eleonore South JV, and Gibson MacQuoid.

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.