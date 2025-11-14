Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stake in Fastenal Company $FAST

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 196,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 96,686 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Fastenal by 112.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,659,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,706,000 after acquiring an additional 877,566 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 71.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Fastenal by 101.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,504,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,197,000 after acquiring an additional 758,806 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.32.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ FAST opened at $40.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92. Fastenal Company has a 12 month low of $35.31 and a 12 month high of $50.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 15.34%.The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $42,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,050. This represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

