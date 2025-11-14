Intrua Financial LLC Sells 77 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Intrua Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,503,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,486,000 after acquiring an additional 93,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $675.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $671.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $634.02. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $693.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

