Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of C$45.26 million for the quarter. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 360.17%.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BLDP stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.33. The company had a trading volume of 413,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,353. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37, a PEG ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 13.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.99. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of C$1.44 and a 52-week high of C$5.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ballard Power Systems

In related news, insider David Mucciacciaro sold 21,346 shares of Ballard Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.83, for a total value of C$60,494.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,476 shares in the company, valued at C$7,016.98. This trade represents a 89.61% decrease in their position. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard is a world leader in proton exchange membrane fuel cell, power system development, and commercialization. The company’s principal business is the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of PEM fuel cell products for a variety of applications, focusing on power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus, truck, rail, and marine applications), material handling, and stationary power generation.

