King Wealth Management Group Purchases Shares of 4,000 Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

King Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in Lam Research by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,303.48. The trade was a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,528 shares of company stock valued at $8,880,448. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $153.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.87. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $167.15. The company has a market capitalization of $192.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lam Research from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $142.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.