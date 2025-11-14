Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,845 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 93,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,475,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Union Pacific by 9.7% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $988,822,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 26.4% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 23,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $221.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.52. The firm has a market cap of $131.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

