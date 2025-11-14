Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Mason Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PCG Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. PCG Asset Management LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $116.95 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.90. The company has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

