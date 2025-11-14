Oak Harvest Investment Services Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,147,227.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,595.79. The trade was a 95.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $7,963,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,480. The trade was a 81.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 116,164 shares of company stock valued at $61,916,172 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $565.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.80, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.93.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.92.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

