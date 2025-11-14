Prospect Financial Services LLC Sells 231 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Prospect Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,090.00 to $1,171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $999.32.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of LLY opened at $1,022.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,032.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $820.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $779.85.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

