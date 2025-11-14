Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $798,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.24. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

