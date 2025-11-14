WP Advisors LLC Has $11.30 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 3.1% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $11,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 23,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPD opened at $31.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.26%.

Enterprise Products Partners declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

