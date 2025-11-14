WP Advisors LLC Invests $466,000 in The Trade Desk $TTD

WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,477 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Trade Desk by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 13.2% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.9% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded Trade Desk to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim set a $55.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,687. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.11 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

