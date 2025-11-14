Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,864 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 78,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 56,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $99.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.71. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 83.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Wall Street Zen raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

