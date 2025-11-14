Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cherokee Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 950,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $168,664,000 after purchasing an additional 35,977 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 41,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 719,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,577,000 after buying an additional 12,477 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $275.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 221,796 shares of company stock valued at $53,983,001 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $279.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.69. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $292.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.