Wealth Alliance LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $272,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 34.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,252,000 after purchasing an additional 709,782 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in General Dynamics by 120.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,866,000 after purchasing an additional 690,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,499,819,000 after purchasing an additional 256,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 261,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 169,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $343.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $336.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.06. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $360.50. The company has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.89.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,328,685.24. The trade was a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,670 shares of company stock valued at $44,543,236. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

