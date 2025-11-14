Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Increases Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in United Rentals by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on URI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $995.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $975.61.

United Rentals Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $843.44 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $1,021.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $934.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $837.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.43 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.80 earnings per share. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.