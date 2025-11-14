Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dollar General from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.84.

Shares of DG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.42. 83,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,558,293. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.62. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $117.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 5,440.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,582,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,004 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,714,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,093 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dollar General by 251.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,035,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,549 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,371,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 15,369.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,219,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,298 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

