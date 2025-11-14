Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SDRL. Citigroup boosted their target price on Seadrill from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Seadrill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Seadrill in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Seadrill in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Seadrill from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE:SDRL traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,203. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Seadrill has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $42.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.43). Seadrill had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 5.68%.The company had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.56 million. Seadrill has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seadrill will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Seadrill by 22.5% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,200,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,013,000 after purchasing an additional 771,366 shares during the period. Schf GPE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,132,000. Patient Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seadrill by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,526,000 after acquiring an additional 256,836 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its stake in Seadrill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,695,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Seadrill by 0.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,681,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

