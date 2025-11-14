Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.30.

NYSE NUE traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.42. 57,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.45 and a 200 day moving average of $134.35. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. Nucor has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $158.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $903,520.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 22,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,882.24. This trade represents a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $303,594.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,364,533.18. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 41,333 shares of company stock worth $6,124,349 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 2.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 1.9% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

