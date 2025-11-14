Zacks Research Upgrades SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) to Hold

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

SMRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on SmartRent from $1.30 to $1.45 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SmartRent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.45.

Get SmartRent alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SmartRent

SmartRent Trading Down 1.0%

SMRT traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 29,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,305. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. SmartRent has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $277.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.84.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.27 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 45.45% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmartRent will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SmartRent

In other SmartRent news, CEO Frank Martell acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 898,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,252.12. This represents a 5.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,000. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 225,000 shares of company stock worth $335,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartRent

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SmartRent by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 18,880 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SmartRent by 944.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 34,132 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,352,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 68,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 67.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 615,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 248,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

About SmartRent

(Get Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.