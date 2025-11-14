Dbs Bank Has Lowered Expectations for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Dbs Bank from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Dbs Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s previous close.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. KGI Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Macquarie raised their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.56.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $63.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,245,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,121,477. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.54 and its 200-day moving average is $70.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $860,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,799.21. The trade was a 28.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $264,706.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,731.33. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,271. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,221,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,976,000 after purchasing an additional 276,339 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,953,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,874,637,000 after buying an additional 636,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $921,570,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,992,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $891,248,000 after acquiring an additional 184,014 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $733,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,330 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

