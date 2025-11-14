CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Purchased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 1.0% of L & S Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 84.3% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 105.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock opened at $283.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $222.56 and a one year high of $290.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $313.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $288.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $312.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.19 per share, for a total transaction of $69,479.78. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 258,459 shares in the company, valued at $68,540,742.21. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold Eugene Jr. Ford sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total value of $263,530.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,091 shares in the company, valued at $287,511.23. This represents a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 14,043 shares of company stock worth $3,791,486 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

