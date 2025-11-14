CME Group Inc. $CME Stock Holdings Trimmed by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 50.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 35,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,792,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,972,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of CME Group by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after buying an additional 29,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in CME Group by 415.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 75,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,799,000 after acquiring an additional 60,835 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total transaction of $3,229,407.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,734,436.80. This trade represents a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Eugene Jr. Ford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total value of $263,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,511.23. This trade represents a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,486. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus dropped their target price on CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CME Group

CME Group Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of CME stock opened at $283.54 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.56 and a 1 year high of $290.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.