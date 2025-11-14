Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $50.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 43.55% from the stock’s current price.

DVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. William Blair started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.83. 591,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,540,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.34. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,631 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 62,182 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 24.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

