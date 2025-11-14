Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 6.9% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $594,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 427,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $135,688,000 after buying an additional 22,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $205,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $401.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $428.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 267.99, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Tesla from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $510.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and ten have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.61.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

