Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Position Lessened by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,122 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 112,621 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $77.38 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.64 and its 200 day moving average is $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $304.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $116,464.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 158,009 shares in the company, valued at $10,551,841.02. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 157,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,089 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,383. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Melius Research increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.32.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

