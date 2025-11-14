Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of C$139.96 million for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 20.08%.

Dynacor Group Trading Down 3.4%

TSE:DNG opened at C$4.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$190.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.65. Dynacor Group has a 1 year low of C$4.00 and a 1 year high of C$6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Dynacor Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Dynacor Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor, with 27 years of experience, is a Canadian-based dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor. The corporation is engaged in gold production by processing ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners.

