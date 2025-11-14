VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. VIQ Solutions had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a negative return on equity of 119.44%. The company had revenue of C$15.20 million for the quarter.

VIQ Solutions Price Performance

Shares of TSE:VQS opened at C$0.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$10.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20. VIQ Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.29.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc is a company which operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The reportable segments of the company are technology which develops, distributes and licenses computer based digital solutions based on its proprietary technology, and technology service segment which provides recording and transcription services.

