VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. VIQ Solutions had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a negative return on equity of 119.44%. The company had revenue of C$15.20 million for the quarter.
VIQ Solutions Price Performance
Shares of TSE:VQS opened at C$0.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$10.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20. VIQ Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.29.
About VIQ Solutions
