East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Releases Earnings Results

East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$20.05 million for the quarter. East Side Games Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 7.16%.
East Side Games Group Price Performance
Shares of TSE:EAGR opened at C$0.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.43. The company has a market cap of C$24.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.75. East Side Games Group has a one year low of C$0.32 and a one year high of C$0.71.
East Side Games Group Company Profile
