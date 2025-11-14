DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRIO shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DarioHealth to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DarioHealth

Institutional Trading of DarioHealth

DarioHealth Stock Down 10.4%

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DarioHealth stock. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth Corp. ( NASDAQ:DRIO Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. AMH Equity Ltd owned 0.60% of DarioHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRIO stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.19. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.33). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 162.73% and a negative return on equity of 65.89%. The business had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DarioHealth will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

About DarioHealth

(Get Free Report)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.